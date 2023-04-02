Elderly man suffers grievous injuries in Marsa accident

A 76-year-old man was grievously injured in an accident in Marsa.

The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Triq Belt il-Ħażna

From initial investigations, police suspect that a man, aged 19 and living in Floriana, lost control of his Toyota Vitz as he was driving.

This led him to hit a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, which was parked at the time. The victim was on a ladder washing the Mercedes, when he fell upon impact.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.