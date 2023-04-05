Drunk passenger fined €400 over in-flight disruption

An airline passenger who ignored cabin crew orders and tried to use the bathroom while the plane was on its final approach has been fined.

Jason Brian Clegg, 48, from Victoria in Gozo was arraigned before Magistrate Rachel Montebello by Inspector Roxanne Tabone on Wednesday, accused of breaching the peace, endangering an aircraft, threatening its crew and disobeying their orders, as well as with being under the influence of alcohol while in an aircraft.

Inspector Tabone told the court that the police had been informed yesterday that a passenger arriving on board a flight from Manchester was being disruptive and was posing a danger to the aircraft’s safety.

It emerged that just six minutes before the plane was due to land, the passenger, who had consumed an amount of vodka during the flight had ignored the “fasten seatbelt” sign and had stood up to go to the bathroom.

Despite being told to sit down, he had refused and argued with the cabin crew. He had eventually returned to his seat, but had refused to buckle his seatbelt. Clegg was arrested upon landing and found to be drunk.

“When the police arrested him, they could smell the alcohol on his breath,” Inspector Tabone told the court.

Clegg pleaded guilty to the charges.

In her submissions on punishment, Clegg’s legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana told the court that the defendant had apologised for his actions and had “not understood the seriousness of the situation, thinking he could quickly go to the bathroom and return to his seat.”

Finding him guilty on his own admission, the court imposed a €400 fine.

The defendant was granted permission to pay the fine over a three-month period, after his lawyer informed the court that he was due to get married in three weeks’ time.