Police arrest drug trafficker at Marsa garden

Police arrest 33-year-old man who was acting suspiciously and attempted to flee when approached

17 April 2023, 1:11pm
by Staff Reporter
The drugs confiscated by the police following a search on the man (Photo: Police)
Police officers on patrol in Patri Feliċjan Bilocca garden in Marsa arrested a 33-year-old man over suspected drug trafficking on Sunday.

Police said the Ghanaian was acting suspiciously and tried to flee when he noticed the officers approaching him.

The cash found on the man (Photo: Police)
He was arrested and a body search yielded several packets containing synthetic drugs, cannabis and money.

The incident happened at 4:45pm and the man is being held in custody at the Floriana police headquarters and will be charged in the coming hours.

