Police arrest drug trafficker at Marsa garden

Police officers on patrol in Patri Feliċjan Bilocca garden in Marsa arrested a 33-year-old man over suspected drug trafficking on Sunday.

Police said the Ghanaian was acting suspiciously and tried to flee when he noticed the officers approaching him.

He was arrested and a body search yielded several packets containing synthetic drugs, cannabis and money.

The incident happened at 4:45pm and the man is being held in custody at the Floriana police headquarters and will be charged in the coming hours.