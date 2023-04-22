Drug squad raids bar in Żabbar centre

Arrests have been made following raids by the Drugs Squad in Żabbar and Bormla, MaltaToday can confirm.

Police raided the Oseris Bar and Restaurant on Friday night at around 9:00pm. The bar is understood to be owned by Burton Azzopardi.

The MaltaToday is informed that together with the raid on the bar, a number of other properties were searched by the police, including the residence of the bar owners, in Żabbar and Bormla.

The illegal substances found are suspected to be cocaine and cannabis.

The raids come less than a week after Azzopardi, 21 living in Żabbar, was re-arrested for breaching bail conditions he had been under after being charged with the abduction of a man in Rabat.

During his arraignment on Sunday, the court was told that Azzopardi had attempted to suborn a witness. He was remanded in custody.

READ MORE: Victim of Rabat abduction threatened with having his fingers cut off and his sister raped