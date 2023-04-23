Updated| Three youths, arrested for drug possession and trafficking in Żabbar, granted bail

Three young persons that had been arrested during police raids in Żabbar on Friday, were granted bail, after being charged with drug possession and trafficking.

The accused, whose names were banned from being published by the Court, were arraigned on Sunday morning.

They had been arrested, following drug aids at residencies in Bormla and Żabbar, and the Oseris Bar and Restaurant in Żabbar, which is understood to be owned by accused kidnapper Burton Azzopardi.

A 20-year-old man from Żabbar pleaded not guilty to charges of possession and trafficking of cannabis, that circumstances show was not for his personal use. He was also found in possession of cocaine.

Inspector Marshal Mallia told the court that police found 13 cannabis plants at his residence, 440 grams of cannabis grass, eight grams of cannabis resin, and eight grams of cocaine.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the accused was of clean conduct and that his girlfriend's mother was willing to take him in.

He added that growing and consuming cannabis was legal and that the accused had explained to the police what was his from the confiscated materials and what wasn’t.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea issued a freezing order on the accused’s assets. She granted the accused bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €30,000 and ordered the accused to sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew between 11 pm and 6am.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb also appeared for the accused. Inspector Kurt Farrugia and John Leigh Howard were also part of the prosecution.

Another 25-year-old man was charged with possession of cannabis, under circumstances that indicate that it was not for his personal use. He was also accused of committing a crime whilst under a suspended sentence and of recidivism. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

80 grams of cannabis were found at his residence in a bag.

Defence lawyers Jacob Magri and Francesca Zarb filed a request for a medical expert to establish whether the accused was under the influence during his interrogation.

The prosecution rubbished the claims and said that the accused did not incriminate himself and that he had been accompanied by his lawyer. The Magistrate referred the request to the inquiring magistrate.

The accused was granted bail against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000. He was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and not to approach prosecution witnesses.

Francesca Zarb also appeared for the accused. Inspectors Mark Cremona and Marshall Mallia lead the prosecution.

The third person, a 20-year-old woman, who is also the sister of the 25-year-old, was charged with possession of MDMA and psychiatric medication.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Franco Debono argued that the accused had a clean criminal conduct and is a mother to two very young children.

Magistrate Galea granted her bail against a €3,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €20,000. She was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and to not approach prosecution witnesses.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb also appeared for the accused. Inspectors Mark Cremona and Marshall Mallia lead the prosecution.