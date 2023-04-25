Elderly woman grievously injured after getting hit by car

A 65-year-old woman was grievously injured after getting hit by a car on Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened in Tower Road, Sliema at around 10:30am.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman was hit by an Isuzu Elf driven by a 33-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman was administered first-aid at the site of the accident before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.