Three charged over Birkirkara assault which left man with two broken hands, lacerations

Three men have been charged in connection with a brawl at their residence in Birkirkara which left a man with grievous injuries to his face and hands.

24-year-olds Dampha Tauman and Kah Abdoulie and 26-year-old Musa Bayo, all of whom come from Gambia, were arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Tuesday by Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello.

The men were accused of attacking and grievously injuring the victim at a residence in Birkirkara, the theft, aggravated by violence, place and time, of a mobile phone and other objects, uttering insults and threats and recidivism.

The assault, which left the victim with fractures to both of his hands and lacerations to his face and back, is believed to have taken place after a dispute arose about the prostitution of a woman, who is also the girlfriend of one of the defendants.

The persons involved in the brawl are understood to have given the police very different, conflicting, versions of what happened during the eventful night of April 30.

The men all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for Bayo, requested bail.

Inspector Camilleri objected, pointing out that the man frequented the same areas as the victim, and expressed doubts as to whether Bayo actually resided at the Qawra address which he provided to the court.

Bayo’s employer took the stand to vouch for him. “I can vouch for him. He’s trustworthy, well-behaved, educated…I joke that he’s like the sun, he’s so reliable.”

The prosecution reiterated its fears of the man absconding or attempting to suborn the civilian witnesses, who used to share a residence with him.

Lawyer Mario Caruana, representing Tauman and Abdoulie, informed the court that he would not be requesting bail, as they were unable to provide an address.

The court released Musa on bail, which was secured against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €6,500, imposing a curfew, and ordering him to sign a bail book on 3 days every week.

The court ordered the other two men to be remanded in custody.