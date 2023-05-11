Serious traffic collision in Birkirkara injures three

A serious traffic collision occurred on Wednesday evening at around 7:15pm on Triq Sir Anthony Mamo in Birkirkara, according to the police.

The authorities were alerted to the incident and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

Initial investigations have revealed that the accident involved a Volkswagen Golf being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Imqabba, and a Peugeot 208 driven by a 25-year-old Frenchman who resides in Mellieħa.

Photos of the accident suggest that the Peugeot 208 was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

The Peugeot also had four passengers, three men aged 27, 25 and 21 and a 19-year-old girl, all French nationals and living in Mellieħa.

Medical assistance was called to the scene, and ambulances took the 30-year-old woman and the two passengers, the 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

It was later confirmed that the man sustained serious injuries, while the girl and woman suffered serious and minor injuries respectively.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt was informed and has initiated an inquiry into the case.

In a separate traffic accident at 4pm the same day, a 68-year-old man from Siġġiewi lost control of his car, a Toyota Starlet, and crashed into a wall in Triq l-Imqabba, Siġġiewi.

Medical assistance was called on site and the man was transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He sustained grievous injuries.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into both incidents.