[LIVE] Syrian men in court for terrorism charges

The compilation of evidence against the seven men arrested in April on terrorism-related charges will begin before Magistrate Nadine Lia later this morning.

Ajil Al Muhsen (21), Adnan Maashi (21), Yazan Abduklaziz (26), Ahmed Kadas (25), Khalil Al Mahmoud (21), Ahmed Ahmed (27), and Mohammed Mohammed (24), all of whom are from Syria, had been arraigned on Sunday 30 April on a slew of terrorism-related charges.

They had been arrested the day before following an investigation by the Maltese authorities, which later also involved Europol.

The men are accused of distributing material aimed at inciting acts of terrorism; recruiting or encouraging persons to carry out acts of terrorism or to travel abroad as part of a terrorist plot; receiving and providing training on the use of firearms and explosives specifically for terrorism-related purposes; financing or organising overseas travel for terrorism-related training and disseminating extremist material which supports terrorist activity.

In addition to these charges, the men are also accused of conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiring with persons overseas to commit a crime in Malta, conspiring with an armed group “for the use or or display of physical force in promoting any political objective,” and forming part of a criminal organisation.

Al Muhsen was further accused of tampering with a passport that had been issued to another person and attempting to make use of it in July 2020.

The defendants are denying the charges and have been in custody since their arraignment.

Police inspectors Jeffrey Cutajar and Jean Paul Attard are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Francesco Refalo and Rebeca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jose Herrera and Alicia Borg are defence counsel.

