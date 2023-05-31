Magistrate accepts PN MP request to submit new evidence suggesting fraud in hospitals deal

The magistrate overseeing the inquiry into the Steward hospitals concession has received documentation from MP Mark Anthony Sammut, suggesting fraud in the deal.

Sammut was this morning seen entering Magistrate Gabriella Vella’s court room with a large number of documents. He left sometime later emptyhanded.

The MP would not comment when approached by MaltaToday, insisting he wanted to respect the confidentiality of the inquiry.

The extensive documents suggesting fraud in the deal, were passed on to Sammut by an individual who is willing to testify in front of the magistrate.

Earlier this month, the MP, together with Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech and MPs Karol Aquilina, Adrian Delia and Joe Giglio, formally requested the magistrate to include the new documentation in the inquiry.

Sammut had said the documents include agreements between the involved parties, emails, chats and messages exchanged between representatives of Steward Health Care, Vitals Global Healthcare, Labour politicians, people in high office, legal consultants of the Labour government and high officials from the public service.

“The documents indicate fraud, collusion between public officials and businesspeople, threats and false declarations,” Sammut had said in a press conference. “It is my duty to hand over this documentation to the inquiring magistrate.”

Last week, the magistrate turned down a request by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to recuse herself from the hospitals inquiry.

Muscat criticised her for taking the decision without a hearing. “She did so without a hearing since, according to her, the open support by her family members towards those requesting the inquiry and their expressed view on the matters being investigated, do not hamper her impartiality.”

He said he will take all the necessary steps to ensure that the process, “in which I have lost almost all trust, does not end up a political theatre as some intend it to be, but rather a process according to the rule of law.”