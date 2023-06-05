menu

'Lilu King' Elmushraty was ‘like a ghost’ with no official income or property, inspector tells court

Charged with money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime involving drug trafficking, the compilation of evidence against Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as 'Lilu King' starts on Monday

matthew_agius
Last updated on 5 June 2023
by Matthew Agius
3 min read
Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as Lilu King, stands charged with money laundering and participation in an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking
A police inspector has likened Libyan boxer Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, better known by his nickname 'Lilu King,' to a “ghost” insofar as his fiscal presence in Malta.

Elmushraty has been in custody for the past two weeks, after he was arraigned last month accused of money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime. He is also facing other charges relating to breaching bail conditions and unlicensed driving. 

Police Inspector Mark Mercieca took the witness stand when the compilation of evidence continued before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday. 

He told the court that Elmushraty was one of several individuals being investigated by a police task force, as part of a wider police investigation into a criminal organisation involved in the drug trade.

He had requested refugee status in Malta, but his luxurious lifestyle had soon drawn the attention of the police, who opened a financial investigation in view of his lack of any declared income. “Elmushraty was like a ghost. He was not registered to the tax authorities, VAT, social services. Neither was any property registered to him,” he told the court.

Despite this apparent lack of income, Elmushraty lived a luxurious lifestyle. The police surveillance operation, observed him using several luxury vehicles and spending time in the company of persons who he described as “well known to the police in connection with drug importation.” 

Elmushraty himself was already on two sets of bail conditions relating to separate criminal proceedings. His bail conditions included signing a bail book every day, observing a curfew, and not leaving the Maltese islands, explained the inspector.

Court imposed travel bans notwithstanding, Elmushraty was repeatedly observed outside in breach of curfew and had even travelled to the Netherlands. When asked about this, the defendant told the police that he had booked the flights while drunk but hadn’t actually gone abroad. However, investigations subsequently confirmed that he had indeed travelled abroad in the company of his girlfriend and had been captured on CCTV at the airport check in desk.

The surveillance operation lasted 3 months, from 24 Feb to 24 May and was strictly limited to observation, said the inspector.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono suggested that despite the lengthy surveillance operation, when the police had made the decision to move in and make arrests, no drugs had been found. The inspector confirmed this was true. “No further questions,”

One of the police officers who had carried out surveillance on Elmushraty was also forced to admit that although the defendant had been observed handing over envelopes and bags in suspicious circumstances, he had no information as to what any of them contained.

The case was adjourned to next week.

A life of luxury and run-ins with the law

Dubbing himself ‘the King of Paceville’, Elmushraty boasts an impressive 19,000 followers on Instagram alone where he flaunts a lavish and  flamboyant lifestyle. In court, Elmushraty said he lived in Bugibba and Portomaso. 

Elmushraty had first been arrested in 2016 at Malta International Airport shortly after his arrival on a flight from Tunis, after customs found 30kg of undeclared water-pipe (shisha) tobacco, hidden inside sealed containers of washing powder. He was subsequently accused of the attempted homicide of three nightclub bouncers whom he allegedly attacked with a Samurai sword in May 2016.  Elmushraty had initially fled the country after that incident, but was arrested again in Malta in connection with an armed robbery the following October.

Last year, he had been accused, together with another man, of grievously injuring two other men in another Paceville incident involving a Samurai sword.

17:24 The prosecution inform the court that today's final witness had testified. The sitting has been adjourned. Matthew Agius
17:20 As the civilian witnesses had not all testified, Debono asked the court not to decree on a bail request he had filed for Elmushraty. Matthew Agius
17:18 The same residence where the suspicious exchange of bags took place had featured in a drug deal involving Akram, he said. The surveillance operation lasted 3 months, from 24 Feb to 24 May and was strictly limited to observation. “We would be physically on site. There were instances where we were less than a metre away from him.” Debono suggested that despite the lengthy surveillance operation, when the police made the decision to move in and conduct arrests, they did not find any drugs. They had not, confirmed the witness. “No further questions,” said the lawyer. Matthew Agius
17:12 The testifying officer continued to try and tell the court that the movement indicated something to him, but was interrupted by Debono. “He could have been carrying holy pictures for all you know” shouted the lawyer, as the sitting briefly descended into chaotic shouting by all involved. Debono suggested that the witness had not seen any drugs. “No,” replied the witness, explaining - with difficulty due to Debono’s interruptions- that he had been carrying out observation and had not been tasked to evaluate the evidence. “You don’t know what was in the envelope right?” “No.” “You don’t know what was in the bag he came in with?” “No.” “You don’t know what was in the bag he came out with?” “No.” So you don’t know what was in any of the items you saw during this brief contact. The witness said he did not. Matthew Agius
17:05 When the sitting resumed, Debono argued that although different bags had been seen, no transaction had been observed. The witness had testified what he had seen but mentioned what this usually meant, his experience. Debono objected, telling the court that an ordinary witness could not be permitted to give his opinion. Matthew Agius
16:46 The sitting is suspended for a brief break before the defence begins its cross-examination. Matthew Agius
16:44 During the surveillance operation three individuals: the defendant, Akram and Alpha 3, were observed in what was suspected to be a drug deal. Alpha 2 was noted opening the door of the flat. When the flatmate left, he was observed carrying a different bag to that he had arrived with. On 23 May, the witness said, his superiors had informed him that a warrant had been issued for the men and instructed the officers to arrest them. Matthew Agius
16:39 The witness continued to give a detailed account of the defendant’s movements, which frequently featured a Tigne gym and a number of the previously mentioned vehicles parked outside his place of residence. Alpha 2 was observed driving the Mercedes G Wagon, which was normally parked at Portomaso, to the airport. This vehicle would also be used by Alpha 2, Akram and another man. On one occasion, Elmushraty was involved in a traffic collision with a cab. When the warden arrived, Akram arrived on a motorcycle, together with another Mercedes. As the warded was going to take down versions, the defendant got in the Mercedes and drove away, leaving Akram to deal with the warden, who allowed this to happen. The magistrate expressed disbelief at the warden’s actions. The police assured her that they are also investigating this incident. The police said that Elmushraty had gone abroad and was observed arriving on a Ryanair flight from Bari together with his girlfriend. Alpha 3 arrived in the G Wagon, driving first to Zebbug and then to Portomaso where it parked at the Hilton. Matthew Agius
16:26 The police then began to suspect drug trafficking. The magistrate asked why drugs. It was noted that these men would have separate meetings with the defendant, and then return to a residence in St. Julians. Karl Azzopardi
16:26 The third incident at a Portomaso coffeeshop, where the defendant was seen meeting with another man who resided at the shared Swieqi property. He was observed passing on an envelope. Karl Azzopardi
16:26 Akram returned to the Paceville club and then rang a doorbell but there was no answer. The next day, the defendant was observed going to a clinic in the morning, leaving in the afternoon and driving towards Alpha 3’s residence, stopping outside and driving away after a brief contact. Karl Azzopardi
16:25 Elmushraty was then spotted driving to Paceville. Shortly afterwards Mohammed Al Musrati - known as Akram, arrived and went to the club where Elmushraty was. The defendant was then observed opening the car door and handing a package to Akram, who put it in his North Face jacket and then drove to the North of Malta. He stopped in front of a block of flats and lit a cigarette. Five minutes later Alpha 3 emerged and opened a compartment on Akram’s motorcycle. The men then went their separate ways. Karl Azzopardi
16:23 Alpha 2 is connected with a town in central Malta. Alpha 3 is connected with a town in the North of Malta. Karl Azzopardi
16:23 Later that month, the defendant was observed going to a San Gwann clinic and then driving to the St Paul’s Bay apartment in a Mercedes. He then drove to a location which the police could not disclose at this stage due to ongoing investigation and met with the individual codenamed Alpha 3. Karl Azzopardi
16:23 The Vitz was then followed to St. Paul’s Bay where its three passengers got out and entered the same property. Karl Azzopardi
16:22 On 7 March, Mushraty was observed leaving his Portomaso residence, getting in a Mercedes and driving to St. Julians. When he arrived at his destination, a Toyota Vitz arrived, and the defendant passed a pouch to the driver, who had passengers in the vehicle. Karl Azzopardi
16:11 The original aim changed during the surveillance, however. A number of individuals were identified as forming part of this group, he said, naming three and referring to another two as Alpha 1 and Alpha 2. Surveillance established that a girlfriend used the Range Rover. Elmushraty would frequent a gym in Tigne and a Paceville club. Karl Azzopardi
16:11 “On 24 February this year a task force was formed, consisting of assistant commissioner Sandro Gatt, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Mark Mercieca, with the purpose of carrying out surveillance on an organised crime group involving Elmushraty, known as Lilu King.” Karl Azzopardi
16:03 The next witness is a police constable from the Homicide Squad. Karl Azzopardi
16:03 Answering a question by Debono, the witness said the obligation to register a lease was the lessor’s and not the lessee’s. Karl Azzopardi
16:02 Andrew Xuereb from the Housing Authority testified next. The authority had no information on the defendant. No leases were registered under his ID card number as lessor or lessee, nor was he registered for social housing. Karl Azzopardi
16:01 Debono asked whether a person who isn’t registered with VAT can be investigated by the department. The witness replied that the department could investigate, as long as it was aware that the person had a business. Karl Azzopardi
16:01 VAT department representative Marylin Saliba was called to the stand to exhibit Elmushraty’s VAT declarations. The department had no record of him ever being registered for VAT, she told the court. Karl Azzopardi
16:00 No 30-day permits had been issued in this case, said the witness in reply to a question from the prosecution. Transport Malta had no record of the vehicles’ arrival in Malta she said. Karl Azzopardi
16:00 Driving licences issued in non-EU countries can spend up to 12 months In Malta if the driver doesn’t have an EU ID card, said the witness. Vehicles with foreign licence plates must be registered within seven months of arrival, after which they cannot be allowed to before the lapse of 12 months. A special 30-day permit must also be issued to allow vehicles arriving from abroad to be used on the road before they must be registered. Karl Azzopardi
16:00 A silver Mercedes Benz was registered to an auto dealer, previously registered to another man for 10 days, before which was registered to another dealer. The car with registration “Lilu King” was registered to a second man. A third vehicle was registered to yet another individual. All three men have Arabic names. Karl Azzopardi
16:00 A Transport Malta representative testified next. The defendant had no cars registered in his name and neither did he have in the past. He did not have a driving licence in Malta. Karl Azzopardi
15:59 A Transport Malta representative testified next. The defendant had no cars registered in his name and neither did he have in the past. He did not have a driving licence in Malta. Karl Azzopardi
15:47 “The man applied for a work permit and it was issued in November 2019 and valid till 2021, but if he did work he didn’t fill in the form declaring his employment so we have no information.” Karl Azzopardi
15:47 Debono picked up on a difference in the spelling of the man’s name in the charges and the JobsPlus information, asking whether they were sure it was the same man. Karl Azzopardi
15:47 Louis Buhagiar from JobsPlus exhibited the defendant’s employment history. Elmushraty was not listed by ID card number, but by his date of birth (28 August 1991). The nationality is listed as Libyan, said the witness, explaining that his impression was that the person listed had been granted asylum. “He never registered any employment with Jobsplus.” Karl Azzopardi
15:41 Debono asked whether drugs had been found in his possession. The inspector said he was not involved in all of the searches, but his understanding was that they hadn’t. Karl Azzopardi
15:41 A photo of Elmushraty in a lift was used for comparison with the lifts installed at Portomaso, explained the inspector. Karl Azzopardi
15:41 The magistrate asked why the inspector had exhibited several Facebook posts. These were evidence of the defendant’s lavish lifestyle, including the designer clothes and properties. Karl Azzopardi
15:38 He had also told the police that a thick gold chain in one of the photos was really a €300 fake. The prosecution are currently awaiting an expert’s evaluation, he said. Karl Azzopardi
15:38 Another Instagram photo of the Libyan with bundles of cash also raised suspicion as he had no declared income. The police had observed that Elmushraty would even pay for coffee “with banknotes of at least €50.” Elmushraty had told the police that the photos had been photoshopped. Karl Azzopardi
15:38 He asked about an Instagram photo of Elmushraty holding a rifle. The inspector said the defendant had told the police that the weapon did not belong to him. Karl Azzopardi
15:34 The defendant had failed to identify the persons who operate the Hawala banking system in Malta which he used to received funds.There were many income streams, conceded the inspector when confronted on this point by Debono, explaining that the police were focusing on the tax aspect. Karl Azzopardi
15:34 Asked about the Portomaso apartment arrangement, the defendant had told the police that he was living there on a mere tolerance basis. The police are waiting for replies from foreign authorities. Karl Azzopardi
15:33 “Had you provided him with the opportunity to provide documentation and invoices?” asked the lawyer. The inspector replied that he had not. Karl Azzopardi
15:33 Debono asked about the transfer in which he received a broker’s fee. The inspector replied that this was the defendant’s own words. The police would be speaking to the parties involved soon, he added. Karl Azzopardi
15:27 Some Libya-registered vehicles had no local registration information, said the inspector. The magistrate questioned how Transport Malta had allowed the car to be driven on the Maltese roads, and was told that a Transport Malta representative would testify about this Karl Azzopardi
15:27 The defendant had paid €500 to the third party who would pay the dealer, but Elmushraty refused to transfer it in his name. The dealer also refused, saying he was dealing with the third party, not Elmushraty. Karl Azzopardi
15:27 Had he bought any of them? He had, replied the inspector. He had made arrangements with Sterling Autodealer for a Range Rover for €120,000 which would be registered in the name of a third party. He had told the police that he could not register it in his name. Karl Azzopardi
15:27 Four cars were exhibited and one was sold. Were any of the cars registered to the defendant, asked the lawyer. The inspector confirmed that they weren’t. Karl Azzopardi
15:20 He calms down somewhat and continues his cross-examination. The inspector confirms that no drug-related charges have been pressed against Elmushraty "so far." Karl Azzopardi
15:18 Debono continues to argue, arguing that "everyone is the same under the law. We had a chief justice charged before these courts." Karl Azzopardi
15:18 The magistrate returns to the courtroom, warning the parties not to talk over each other again, or she would adjourn the sitting to the next day. "I don't want repetitions. You asked him a question and he answered you and you threatened to file a criminal complaint against him." Karl Azzopardi
15:18 The prosecution assures the lawyer they have evidence of drug trafficking and witnesses to back it up who will testify at a later stage. Karl Azzopardi
15:17 Debono threatens to file a criminal complaint against the inspector for perjury. The magistrate adjourned the sitting for 10 minutes. After she left the courtroom, the lawyer continued to shout at the inspector. “Don’t take it personally, but I am going to file a criminal complaint. He doesn't have any drug convictions, no pending drug charges, you didn’t charge him with drug offences and yet you are telling the court that you suspect drug trafficking… you have to catch him.” Karl Azzopardi
15:16 The witness began to reply, only to be interrupted by an animated Debono. “Today I can confirm…” began the inspector but the lawyer interrupted again, at which point the magistrate, whose orders to speak in turn were ignored by the lawyer, declared a 10-minute recess and walked out of the courtroom. Karl Azzopardi
15:16 “So, if someone says that he is involved in drug trafficking, he is inventing things, because the police never had evidence of this.” Karl Azzopardi
15:12 Neither did the charges against Elmushraty involve drugs, suggested the lawyer. The inspector confirmed this was the case. “So, we don’t have drugs, or any related prosecutions. So, I understand that we are talking about tax issues,” suggested the lawyer, asking whether the tax authorities had conducted an investigation. FCID will testify about this later, replies the inspector. Karl Azzopardi
15:11 Lawyer Franco Debono cross-examined the inspector after he suspended his testimony for today. He asked whether Elmushraty had any drug-related convictions on his criminal record. He did not, replied the witness, also confirming that he had no other pending cases involving drugs. Karl Azzopardi
15:11 The prosecution formally exhibits a number of vehicles, including a BMW X6 and Mercedes G Wagon with foreign number plates, in the acts of the compilation of evidence. The Portomaso apartment where the defendant resided was also formally exhibited, together with its keys. An apartment in Dawret il-Gzejjer in St. Paul’s Bay, which was also used by the defendant, was also formally exhibited in court. Karl Azzopardi
14:57 The fault has been fixed and the inspector resumes testifying. Karl Azzopardi
14:50 There is a problem with recording the inspector's testimony. The sitting has been suspended for 10 minutes until the issue is resolved Karl Azzopardi
14:40 The inspector is currently reading out the details of several vehicles used by Elmushraty. Karl Azzopardi
14:37 A Mercedes Benz which had been registered to Khalifa Islam Abdelahmed Mohammed, who was later spoken to by the police, as well as other vehicles, were also exhibited. Karl Azzopardi
14:37 The inspector exhibited seven pictures taken from Elmushraty’s Instagram profile, which he said he would be referring to at a later stage, as well as the man’s Facebook profile. The defendant’s refugee papers were exhibited in court today, as were Jobsplus document authorising him to work in Malta. Karl Azzopardi
14:32 He was paying €500 a month for one of the cars on behalf of a friend, but said it was not his. When faced with evidence that it had been sold, he said he had acted as a broker and received €2,000. Karl Azzopardi
14:32 He said he spent €5,000 a month on his lifestyle, claiming that one of the cars he used had been borrowed or leased from friends. Police investigations showed that this was not the case. Karl Azzopardi
14:31 He was unable to provide any documentation of the hawala transfers and claimed to be “against drugs,” said the inspector. Karl Azzopardi
14:25 Elmushraty said he was also a shisha importer. The Portomaso apartment did not belong to him, but to a Libyan national who is currently abroad, said the inspector and was rented to him. He uses the Hawala Banking system. In Libya he has a car importation and real estate business. Karl Azzopardi
14:25 The defendant told the police he was planning to open other restaurants at Medasia Playa and Birgu from a certain Keith Seychell, who he promised €100,000. Karl Azzopardi
14:25 During his interrogation, Elmushraty was assisted by his lawyers and an interpreter. He told the police he was a businessman, running a restaurant called “Middle East” in Paceville. He hadn’t registered his businesses because he was a refugee and “had not been asked to.” The restaurant was registered in the name of the manager. Karl Azzopardi
14:21 Cocaine, cannabis and MDMA were found during the search. A key belonging to a Mercedes parked inside the Vivaldi Hotel car park was found at one of the other residencies. Karl Azzopardi
14:19 An inspector had requested a search and arrest warrant for several individuals, which was issued in May. Elmushraty was arrested when he went to sign his bail book, arriving in a BMW X6 in which police found cash, jewellery and mobile phones. Police also searched residences in Portomaso and St. Pauls Bay, where the defendant was observed repeatedly going in and out of. Karl Azzopardi
14:19 He was repeatedly observed outside in breach of curfew and even travelled to the Netherlands. He told the police that he had booked the flights while drunk and hadn’t actually gone abroad. The inspector said investigations showed he had indeed travelled abroad in the company of his girlfriend and had been captured on CCTV at the airport check-in desk. Karl Azzopardi
14:19 The court heard how he broke two bail conditions, one CFF and the other by Elaine Mercieca Rizzo. His bail conditions included signing a bail book every day, observing a curfew, and not leaving the Maltese islands. Karl Azzopardi
14:19 During the police surveillance operation, Elmushraty was observed using luxury vehicles, and in the company of persons who were well known to the police in connection with drug importation. Two of the individuals were observed living in the same Swieqi residence, where activity drew suspicions of drug trafficking. Karl Azzopardi
14:10 He had been granted refugee status in Malta, but his luxurious lifestyle had drawn the attention of the police due to his lack of declared income. A financial investigation was opened. “Elmushraty was like a ghost. He was not registered to the tax authorities, VAT, social services. Neither was any property registered to him.” Karl Azzopardi
14:10 The police had formed a task force to investigate a criminal organisation involved in the drug-importation business. Information from open sources and others. Elmushraty was one of them. Karl Azzopardi
14:09 Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, stands charged together with two others, with money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime. He is also facing other charges relating to breaching bail conditions and unlicensed driving. Karl Azzopardi

 

 

 

 

 

 

