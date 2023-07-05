Diver dies after finding himself in difficulty in Ċirkewwa

A 50-year-old diver, from Israel, died on Wednesday, after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Ċirkewwa.

According to a police statement, the man found himself in difficulty at about 12pm, and was brought up ashore by other divers who had been accompanying him.

The man was conveyed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia is leading an inquiry, police investigations are underway.