menu

Diver dies after finding himself in difficulty in Ċirkewwa

A 50-year-old diver died today after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Ċirkewwa

marianna_calleja
5 July 2023, 1:56pm
by Marianna Calleja
A 50-year-old diver died after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Ċirkewwa.
A 50-year-old diver died after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Ċirkewwa.

A 50-year-old diver, from Israel, died on Wednesday, after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Ċirkewwa.

According to a police statement, the man found himself in difficulty at about 12pm, and was brought up ashore by other divers who had been accompanying him.

The man was conveyed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia is leading an inquiry, police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.