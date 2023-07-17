menu

Man arrested after stealing car and motorcycle

A 39-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay will be charged in court for stealing a car and motorcycle  

17 July 2023, 10:54am
by Nicole Meilak
File photo
A 39-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay is being held at the police depot in Floriana for stealing a parked car on Saturday.

According to a police statement, police received a report at 3pm on Saturday that a Renault Megane was stolen from Triq Geramino Abos in Iklin.

Police went on site and collected a description of the suspect. A search began shortly after.

The stolen car was eventually found in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa. After searching the area, police found a man that matched the description collected earlier.

Police searched the man and found some objects taken from the stolen car. They also found a screwdriver and “objects related to cocaine drug use”.

Further searches led police to a Kymco key and a motorcycle of the same make in the street. It turned out that this motorcycle was also stolen a week earlier from Triq in-Naxxar in Birkirkara.

The man will be charged in court at 11:30am on Monday in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

