Fugitive burglar wanted in Italy is arrested in Malta

A Ukrainian burglar who was on the run from the Italian authorities, has been remanded in custody following his arrest in Malta on an extradition request.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri arraigned Petro Palamar before magistrate Joseph Gatt on Tuesday, after Palamar was arrested on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Italy.

In court today, Palamar, a 36-year-old Ukrainian national, who also uses the alias Giorgi Tughushi from Georgia, confirmed that he was the person identified in the EAW.

He did not consent to his return to Italy in order to serve a 3-year prison sentence imposed on him and five other men from Bulgaria and Georgia by a criminal court in Turin in 2017 for the burglary of two apartments in the northern Italian city. Diamonds, jewellery and electronics had been stolen from the apartments during the break-in which had been committed the year before.

Lawyer Noel Bianco is representing Palamar in the extradition proceedings.