Two men grievously injured in Xewkija traffic accident

Two men suffered grievous injuries on Saturday evening in a traffic accident in Xewkija, Gozo.

Police said that they were taken to the Gozo General Hospital for treatment at around 6pm after an accident at Triq ix-Xagħra.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that there was a crash involving a Peugeot 108, driven by a 38-year-old man from Għasri, and a VW Golf driven by a 20-year-old man from Żebbuġ (Gozo).

They were assisted by a medical team and later taken to hospital, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.