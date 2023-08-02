Man hospitalised in early morning fight

One man was hospitalised after a fight broke out in Marsa early on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa at around 3am.

A police spokesperson confirmed two men and one woman were involved in the argument. It is not yet clear the reason behind the fight.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said a police constable was injured in the incident. They also said the men involved in the fight were Maltese.

The hospitalised man’s condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.