Man hospitalised in early morning fight
Two men and one woman involved 3am Marsa fight • Sources say policeman injured after intervening
One man was hospitalised after a fight broke out in Marsa early on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa at around 3am.
A police spokesperson confirmed two men and one woman were involved in the argument. It is not yet clear the reason behind the fight.
Sources who spoke to this newspaper said a police constable was injured in the incident. They also said the men involved in the fight were Maltese.
The hospitalised man’s condition is not yet known.
Police investigations are ongoing.