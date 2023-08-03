Traffic incident in Żejtun leaves man seriously injured

In the early hours of Thursdau morning, the police were informed about a traffic incident on Labour Street, Żejtun.

Responding to the scene, the authorities discovered a 39-year-old man, who was driving a Mazda Demio veered out of control and crashed into a tree.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement immediately called for medical assistance, and an ambulance rushed the injured man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified to be in critical condition.

Dr. Victor Axiak LL.D, the magistrate handling the case, has been informed of the incident and has ordered an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

The police investigation into this tragic incident is still ongoing.