Man admits to stealing items from six different vehicles, handed 30-month prison sentence

A convicted burglar has been jailed on admission of having broken into and stolen items from six different vehicles in a two-week crime spree.

Inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Daryl Borg arraigned Ivan Galea, 48, from Valletta before magistrate Kevan Azzopardi on Monday, on no less than 14 charges relating to aggravated theft and criminal damage. In view of his previous convictions, Galea was also charged with recidivism.

Galea’s string of break-ins lasted from July 23 to August 5, targeting parked cars in Valletta and Floriana.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia was appointed as legal aid counsel to assist the defendant.

Inspector Borg explained to the court how the police had investigated a large number of reports of break-ins and thefts from vehicles in the Valletta area. The defendant was soon identified from CCTV footage. Galea was arrested on the strength of a search and arrest warrant. The police found a number of the stolen items inside Galea’s residence.

The magistrate turned down the defence’s request for permission to approach the bench, telling the parties to discuss the case in open court.

Galea, who told the court he was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges and confirmed his admission of guilt after being given time to reconsider.

Making submissions on punishment, his lawyer told the court that Galea was struggling with drug addiction and asked that he be enrolled in a rehabilitation program “to get him out of this vicious circle.” The court was informed that Galea had started rehab before but had not completed the program.

The court after consulting with the law and the acts of the case, noted the defendant’s early guilty plea but said it could not ignore his tainted criminal record and his squandering of previous opportunities for reform.

Galea was jailed for two years and six months. The court also placed him under a treatment order of the same duration, ordering him to submit to his parole officer’s directions during that time.

“I hope that this time you will seize this opportunity,” the magistrate told Galea. “You have two and a half years in prison, it’s not a joke. Use that time well and come out of there reformed and free of your drug problem. This court has seen many drug rehabilitation success stories in its time on the Bench and as a lawyer, I hope you will be one of them.”