Man critically injured after late night crash in Żejtun

A man was critically injured after he crashed into a wall in Żejtun in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at around 3.15am a 50-year-old man from Birżebbuġa crashed his Maruti Gypsy into a wall at Triq tal-Barrani.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.