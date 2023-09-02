menu

Man critically injured after late night crash in Żejtun

The 50-year-old man crashed into a wall at Triq tal-Barrani at 3.15am on Saturday

2 September 2023, 9:23am
by Luke Vella
The accident happened at around 3.15am on Saturday (Photo: Police)
A man was critically injured after he crashed into a wall in Żejtun in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at around 3.15am a 50-year-old man from Birżebbuġa crashed his Maruti Gypsy into a wall at Triq tal-Barrani.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

