Teen hit by car in Attard, suffers grievous injuries
Boy, 15, was hit by a car driven by elderly woman on Tuesday afternoon, leaving him with grievous injuries
A 15-year-old was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car on Triq il-Pitkali in Attard.
Police said the pedestrian, from Attard, was hit by a Citroen C3 driven by a 64-year-old woman from Attard.
The accident was reported at around 3.15pm.
The teenager was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.