Teen hit by car in Attard, suffers grievous injuries

Boy, 15, was hit by a car driven by elderly woman on Tuesday afternoon, leaving him with grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
6 September 2023, 9:34am
by Marianna Calleja

A 15-year-old was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car on Triq il-Pitkali in Attard.

Police said the pedestrian, from Attard, was hit by a Citroen C3 driven by a 64-year-old woman from Attard. 

The accident was reported at around 3.15pm.

The teenager was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
