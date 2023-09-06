Teen hit by car in Attard, suffers grievous injuries

A 15-year-old was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car on Triq il-Pitkali in Attard.

Police said the pedestrian, from Attard, was hit by a Citroen C3 driven by a 64-year-old woman from Attard.

The accident was reported at around 3.15pm.

The teenager was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.