Horrific ambulance crash leaves five injured

Five people were injured when an ambulance carrying a patient and her relative crashed into a parked truck on Cannon Road in Qormi, the police said.

The accident happened at 2:45pm on Friday and two male emergency responders – the 55-year-old driver from Mqabba and his 54-year-old passenger from Safi – had to be helped out of the smashed vehicle by members of the civil protection.

The ambulance was also carrying a 35-year-old male nurse from Mosta and two women aged 49 and 23 from Dingli. One of the women was a patient and the other was an accompanying relative. The police did not specify who of the two was the patient.

However, the two emergency responders in the front and the 49-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries and are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. The other two passengers were only slightly injured.

Police said upon impact the parked truck smashed into two other parked vehicles. Photos disseminated by the police suggest a violent impact that was strong enough to dislodge the parked truck.

Several ambulances were dispatched on site to carry the injured to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.