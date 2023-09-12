Man hospitalised after car overturns in late night Iklin crash
A man hospitalised for grievous injuries on Monday after crashing with his car in Valley Road, Iklin
A man was hospitalised on Monday night after crashing with his car in Valley Road, Iklin.
According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control of the vehicle at around 11:30pm.
The car overturned and hit two parked cars.
The man was given first aid by a medical team and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
His injuries are of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.