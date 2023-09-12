Man hospitalised after car overturns in late night Iklin crash

A man was hospitalised on Monday night after crashing with his car in Valley Road, Iklin.

According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control of the vehicle at around 11:30pm.

The car overturned and hit two parked cars.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.