menu

Man hospitalised after car overturns in late night Iklin crash

A man hospitalised for grievous injuries on Monday after crashing with his car in Valley Road, Iklin

marianna_calleja
12 September 2023, 9:16am
by Marianna Calleja

A man was hospitalised on Monday night after crashing with his car in Valley Road, Iklin.

According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control of the vehicle at around 11:30pm.

The car overturned and hit two parked cars.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.