Gozitan man given suspended sentence after setting two motorcycles on fire in Nadur

A 20-year-old man from Nadur has been given a suspended sentence after admitting to setting two motorcycles on fire in his hometown.

The man was brought to the Gozo courthouse under arrest on Tuesday morning in front of Magistrate Brigitte Sultana. He was accused of volunatrily setting two motorcycles on fire and causing damage to the facade of a private residence as a result of the fire.

The incident happened on 2 September. Police were called to Triq Pija Cellini in Nadur at 5:30pm to assist with the fire. The civil protection department was on site too.

Police found the two motorcycles on fire in front of the private residence. After the flames were put out, police started investigating and a duty magistrate appointed an inquiry into the matter.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to all the charges brough against him. He was sentences to a year in prison, suspended by three years.

The court also gave a treatment order against the man.

Lawyer David Bonello was defence counsel.