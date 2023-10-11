Man dies after finding difficulty swimming in Marsaskala

An 80-year-old man from Żejtun died on Tuesday after finding himself in difficulty while swimming in St Thomas Bay, Marsaskala.

Police were informed of the incident at 6pm on Tuesday, and went on site with a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital. AFM and Civil Protection officials were also on site to help retrieve the man from the sea.

However, the man was certified dead on the spot and later identified as an 80-year-old man from Żejtun.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.