Updated | Marsa double murder suspect charged in court, pleads not guilty

A man has been charged in connection with Sunday’s double murder at a Marsa stables.

Marsa resident Iddirisu Faisal, 34, from Ghana was charged with the murders of 73-year-old Joseph Bartolo and 56-year-old Carmen Abela as well as the attempted murder of another woman from Nigeria.

Faisal, a plasterer, was also accused of grievously injuring the woman and slightly injuring another Nigerian man, as well as charges relating to resisting arrest, damaging private property, disobeying lawful police orders and slightly injuring a police officer.

Family members of the victims were present in the courtroom during the arraignment.

The defendant has resided in Malta since 2008 and had been living in the Marsa stables belonging to the two victims at the time of the double murder.

Bonnett Sladden informed the court that the man was only in possession of an Italian ID card and an expired Ghanaian ID card at the time of his arrest. A prosecution request for a protection order in favour of a number of individuals including those injured during the attack was upheld by the court.

He was ordered not to approach the individuals in question on pain of a €7000 fine.

Faisal’s lawyer told the court that the defendant wished to plead not guilty to the charges. The accused man remained expressionless during the sitting.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Prosecutors Ramon Bonett Sladden and Kaylie Bonnett represented the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Joe Brincat, defence counsel, told the court that he reserved the right to request bail after the witnesses testify.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta appeared for the family of the victims.