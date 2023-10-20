menu

Man grievously injured while working on Żurrieq residence

The man fell two-and-a-half storeys while carrying out works

nicole_meilak
20 October 2023, 3:00pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 52-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Friday after falling two-and-a-half storeys in a Żurrieq residence on Friday.

The incident happened at 10:45am at Triq l-Imdawra.

The man, who is Macedonian but was living in St Paul’s Bay, was carrying out works in the residence at the time of the fall.

A medical team went on site to help him and take him to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

Police investigations are ongoing. The OHSA is also investigating the matter.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.