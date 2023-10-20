Man grievously injured while working on Żurrieq residence
The man fell two-and-a-half storeys while carrying out works
A 52-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Friday after falling two-and-a-half storeys in a Żurrieq residence on Friday.
The incident happened at 10:45am at Triq l-Imdawra.
The man, who is Macedonian but was living in St Paul’s Bay, was carrying out works in the residence at the time of the fall.
A medical team went on site to help him and take him to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.
Police investigations are ongoing. The OHSA is also investigating the matter.