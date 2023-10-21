menu

Van overturns in Mġarr, man grievously injured

A 37-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Mġarr

21 October 2023, 9:31am
by Marianna Calleja

A man was grievously injured on Saturday morning following a traffic accident in Mġarr.

According to the police, the accident happened at 3:15am, in Triq Binġemma.

The man, 37 from Mġarr, was driving an Isuzu D’Max when he lost control of the vehicle and the van overturned.

A medical team assisted by the Civil Department Services aided the man before transferring him to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are underway.

