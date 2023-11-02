Construction worker suffers grievous injuries in Mellieħa fall

menu

marianna_calleja
2 November 2023, 5:26pm
by Marianna Calleja
Construction (File photo)
A construction worker suffered grievous injuries after a fall in Mellieħa on Thursday.

Police said that at around 11am a 37-year-old Turkish man from St Paul’s Bay fell from a two-storey height at a construction site at Triq ir-Ramla.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Both the police and OHSA are investigating the case.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
