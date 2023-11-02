Construction worker suffers grievous injuries in Mellieħa fall

A construction worker suffered grievous injuries after a fall in Mellieħa on Thursday.

Police said that at around 11am a 37-year-old Turkish man from St Paul’s Bay fell from a two-storey height at a construction site at Triq ir-Ramla.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Both the police and OHSA are investigating the case.