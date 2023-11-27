menu

Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after accident in Żurrieq

Preliminary studies indicate that the victim lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and fell

matthew_farrugia
27 November 2023, 9:05am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 39-year-old motorcycle driver has sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in an accident in Żurrieq.

The accident occurred at around 11:30pm on Sunday in Triq il-Qrendi, Żurrieq. 

Preliminary studies indicate that the victim lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and fell. The victim, who is a Rabat resident, was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
