Family sues WasteServ over death of worker in incinerator accident

The family of Joseph Ellul, who tragically lost his life with lacerations to his throat at the WasteServ incinerator last year, has taken legal action against the company, seeking damages and compensation for his untimely death.

This development comes in the wake of a magisterial inquiry that reportedly recommended criminal prosecutions, including against WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, for involuntary homicide in connection with Ellul's demise.

The legal proceedings were initiated by Ellul's mother, Pasqualina Ellul, and his sister, Carmen Bonnici.

The incident occurred in 2022 at the Thermal Treatment Facility in Marsa, where Ellul operated machines for water and waste treatment. His body was discovered near a lift, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Lawyer, Jason Azzopardi, alleged on Facebook that the magistrate overseeing the inquiry recommended charges against Bilocca and five other WasteServ employees. The charges are reportedly related to involuntary homicide in connection with Ellul's death.

WasteServ responded to the claims, asserting that it was unaware of the inquiry conclusions. The company denied any wrongdoing by its staff, characterizing Ellul's death as an unforeseeable accident. WasteServ accused Azzopardi of leaking unauthorised information and distorting the presumption of innocence for its staff.

The company, expressing solidarity with Ellul's family, refrained from further comments due to the ongoing legal proceedings.