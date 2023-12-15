Government set to acquire properties of five musical societies

Government has finalised promise-of-sale agreements with owners of five premises utilised by musical societies.

The objective is to prevent the imminent risk of eviction faced by these societies due to legal complexities surrounding pre-1995 leases. With this development, the total number of band clubs receiving assistance has now reached 11.

These agreements were signed to facilitate government’s acquisition of these properties, enabling them to become official premises for the band clubs under new fair rent terms payable to government. These five properties will join the previously announced list of six premises disclosed in March of this year.

Heritage minister Owen Bonnici underscored the importance of this ongoing initiative, particularly following the recent UNESCO recognition of the Maltese festa as Intangible Heritage of Mankind.

Bonnici emphasised that these acquisitions ensure fair treatment for both property owners and the band clubs. Once acquired, these properties will be integrated into a portfolio managed by a dedicated section within Arts Council Malta.

These efforts align with the goals outlined in the ACM Strategy for 2025, focusing on investing in and promoting diverse artistic and cultural expressions while preserving Malta’s rich traditions.

Arts Council Executive Chairman Albert Marshall explained that one of the main goals of the ACM Strategy for 2025 is to advocate for and provide community-led opportunities to engage in arts and culture.

Government’s investment in the final acquisition of these five properties amounts to €10,397,000, combined with the €5.8 million representing the acquisition of the six buildings announced earlier in March of this year.

The promise-of-sale agreements were formalized for the St. Mary Band Club of Mosta, the St. Peter in Chains Band Club of Birzebbuga, the 12th May of Żebbuġ Malta, the St. Andrew Society of Lija and the St. Helen Band Club (Duke of Connaught’s Own) of Birkirkara

In the case of Stella Maris (Sliema) and Antoine de Paule Band Club (Paola), the process is complete and finalised.