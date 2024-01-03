menu

Mdina-Rabat road closed for traffic after head-on collision

Two motorists hospitalised after collision in Triq l-Infetti

3 January 2024, 9:14am
by Staff Reporter
A photo of the collision published by the Malta Police Force on Facebook
Triq l-Infetti in Mdina has been closed to traffic following a head-on collision that left two motorists hospitalised.

According to police, the accident happened at 6:50am on Wednesday and involved a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 22-year-old man from Birżebbuġa, and a Hyundai i20 driven by a 38-year-old man from Dingli.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were on site to help extract the 22-year-old from the wreckage.

Both victims were taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police are investigating.

