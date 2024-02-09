Illegal traffic manoeuvre leads police to the discovery of a loaded firearm

A man who was arrested after police discovered a loaded, and unlicenced, firearm in his car, when he was stopped for dangerous driving in Ħamrun on Wednesday night, has been remanded in custody.

35-year-old Albanian citizen Jani Cela, who has no official place of residence in Malta, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Joseph Gatt on Friday afternoon, on charges relating to the unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition, fraud, driving without a licence and insurance. He was also accused of dangerous and reckless driving.

Inspector Lydon Zammit, prosecuting together with Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, told the court that on February 7, police had been on patrol in Hamrun when they noticed a vehicle performing an illegal u-turn. The police stopped the car and found Celas behind the wheel, accompanied by another Albanian national.

Suspicious after his attempt to evade the police, the officers searched the men, finding a handgun, loaded with five rounds, in a pouch that he was carrying.

Further investigations revealed that Cela had also rented the vehicle under an assumed name.

When asked where he lived, Cela told the court he used to live in Marsaskala but now lived with his friends, without specifying where. He said that he was currently working in a bar but had previously worked in construction.

A not guilty plea was entered by Cela’s defence lawyer Roberta Bonello. Bail was not requested at this stage.