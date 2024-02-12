Survivor in Marsa double murder suffered blunt trauma, court hears

An emergency doctor was the only witness to testify this morning, as the compilation of evidence in the double murder case against Iddrisu Faisal continued on Monday.

Faisal, from Ghana, is accused of killing 73-year-old Joseph Bartolo and 56-year-old Carmen Abela, as well as attempting to kill another woman from Nigeria. The victims were killed at stables they owned in Marsa on 15 October.

Faisal is also accused of grievously injuring the Nigerian woman and slightly injuring another Nigerian man, as well as charges relating to resisting arrest, damaging private property, disobeying lawful police orders and slightly injuring a police officer.

Dr Thomas Armatys who was on duty at the emergency department of Mater Dei Hospital on the date in question, took the witness stand.

Bonett Sladden showed the witness a discharge letter for the woman who had survived the attack with grievous injuries. Asked about them the doctor said the woman had been admitted with a bruise to her left temple and a lacerated wound on her left forearm. The injuries were caused by blunt trauma, he said.

Next to testify was Dr Ruth Camilleri who had examined a police officer who suffered an abrasion to the left side of his face during the incident.

Lawyer Joe Brincat dictated a note, in which he said he wished to “make it clear that the defence had to listen quietly to what the prosecution had to say, now that the court had declared there was sufficient evidence to indict the accused, at this stage of the proceedings.”

“It was clear that if a bail application is filed, the prosecution will object at least because all the evidence has not been heard,” argued the lawyer, “consequently it would be useless for the defence to file the application, to avoid being accused of needlessly giving the defendant false hope.”

The case will continue later this month.

Prosecutors Kaylie Bonnett and Ramon Bonett Sladden are prosecuting, together with Inspector Wayne Camilleri.

Lawyer Joe Brincat is defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, Jason Azzopardi are representing the victims parte civile.