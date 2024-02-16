Woman who received fraudulent disability benefit claims she was misled by PL functionary

A lawyer representing an elderly woman who ended up facing charges related to the severy disability benefits racket, have told a court that she had been hoodwinked by Labour customer care agents.

This emerged in a sitting before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, who heard the 63 year-old Tarxien woman’s lawyer explain that she had been approached by a Labour party functionary during a political activity in Paola who suggested she participate in the scheme.

The woman is now facing criminal proceedings in which she is accused of having received €15,000 in social benefits that she was not entitled to, in 2020.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, presiding over the case, was told that the defendant had subsequently taken out a €10,000 loan with which she had already repaid two thirds of the total amount that she had received in undue benefits.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, assisting the defendant, also told the court that the pensioner was intellectually challenged, describing her as a victim of her circumstances.

He said that the woman had been approached by a man dressed in a suit and tie in front of the church of Christ the King, as she walked along Triq Guże D'Amato in Paola. A political activity organised by the Labour Party was underway in the square at the time.

The man had asked her whether she suffered from any illnesses and whether she needed any assistance. When she replied that she had been battling a major depression for many years, the man in the suit said “then we’re going to help you.”

He had then handed her a form, which he asked her to sign, telling her to leave the rest to the Labour Party, because they were there to help people. A few days later, the woman was called to appear before a medical board, which declared that she was eligible for benefits after a “3-minute” interview. She was told that she would start receiving payments soon and this had indeed come to pass.

The woman admitted the charge.

Making submissions on punishment, lawyer Jason Azzopardi invited the court to examine this case closely, insisting that the woman had been misled. The defence asked for a suspended sentence, together with a probation or community service order.

The court adjourned the case to April 23 for sentencing.

Police Inspector Andy Rotin is prosecuting.