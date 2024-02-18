Elderly man dies after falling off his own balcony

An elderly man died on Saturday afternoon, after falling from a balcony in his own residence.

The 79-year-old man fell from a height of around one storey in Triq iż-Żurrieq, Ħal Safi.

Police said the incident occured at around 4pm.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and rushed to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified dead moments later.

Caroline Farrugia Frendo has intitated an inquiry and police investigations are underway.