Man sentenced to 34 years’ imprisonment over murder of Victor McKeon

Victor McKeon was found dead in Santa Luċija apartment in March 2020

matthew_agius
22 February 2024, 1:25pm
by Matthew Agius
1 min read
Victor McKeon was found dead at his apartment
A court has sentenced 41-year-old Samir Almiri to 34 years in prison for the murder of Victor McKeon.

Almiri, originally from Libya, had been extradited to Malta from Morocco, in December 2020, to face a murder charge. He is understood to have changed his initial plea and filed an admission as part of a plea deal reached with the Attorney General.

Madam justice Natasha Galea Sciberras sentenced the man to imprisonment for 34 years.

Lawyer Daniel Attard assisted the defendant.

His victim, pensioner Victor McKeon, died after being hit on the head and suffocated. Mc Keon’s remains had been found at Almiri’s former home in Misraħ Dorell, Santa Luċija, in March 2020.

The body was found, wrapped in black garbage bags and left in the bathroom of his home. The cause of death was established by an autopsy.

Police investigations indicated that the suspect had fled to Morocco before the body was discovered.

Almiri was arrested in Casablanca six days later and extradited to Malta.

