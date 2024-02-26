Jason Micallef files criminal complaint against woman over Facebook comment

Not long after the combative radio discussion aired, Carbonaro had taken to Facebook, commenting that “This guy’s time will come too!!! They’re all assured that nobody can do anything to them…take a little look at history…how powerful was Gaddafi, how powerful was Saddam Hussein…how powerful was [sic] Chausecu…You get the gist... everyone’s time will come... BE SCARED BE VERY SCARED!”

While noting that the comment had later been removed, Micallef’s lawyers said that he was nevertheless filing the criminal complaint “because apart from the direct threat against the person and furthermore the life of Jason Micallef, to the extent that he was advised to be afraid and very afraid with the clear indication that he would end up like ‘Gaddafi’, ‘Hussein’ U ‘Chausecu’ , which threat should be mitigated by the full force of the law, it is unacceptable that in a democratic society a person can be threatened in this vile manner…”

But after filing the criminal complaint, Micallef then took to Facebook himself in a bid to rally support, by conflating Carbonaro’s post with the NGO Repubblika, who he said, Carbonaro was a member of.

“A little while ago, through my lawyers, Dr Daniel Attard and Dr Ishmael Psaila, I filed, and presented reports to the police, against members of the association Repubblika and supporters of Notary Robert Aquilina, over serious threats against my life, and an incitement to hatred that they made against me through posts on social media, including those by Notary Robert Aquilina. Then look at them always play the martyrs or victims, and accusing others of what they do themselves.”

Upping the ante even further, Micallef then implied that the remark was aimed at an undefined group of people, and not just against him: “That is why it is no longer acceptable that there some people have come to think that they can threaten us or insult us through every means and expect that we do not take action against them using the strength and rulings that the law gives us.”