Jeremie Camilleri jailed for 40 years over Pelin Kaya murder

Jeremie Camilleri has been jailed for 40 years for the murder of Pelin Kaya, the Turkish national whom he murdered in a dangerous driving accident.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera handed down her sentence on Tuesday morning, after Camilleri unexpectedly changed his plea to one of guilt, during the compilation of evidence.

He was fined €5,000 and ordered to pay over €20,000 for the costs of appointing court experts. He was also permanently banned from holding a driving licence and had his BMW, the car he drove in the murder, confiscated.

AG Victoria Buttigieg and Camilleri’s defence lawyers had jointly requested he be sentenced to 37 years and fined €2,000, as well as bearing the costs of the case. Making reference to previous decisions where sentences were reduced in view of early admissions of guilt, the judge noted that the defendant had pleaded guilty more than a year into the compilation of evidence against him.

“In this case there are not going to be any surprises,” said the judge, as the court had already declared that it was not bound by plea deals.

Noting that Camilleri had several previous convictions for serious crimes, the judge said this showed him to have a criminal and dangerous character. “The law cannot permit people to use violence simply because they lost their temper,” said the judge.

His continued use of drugs also indicated nonchalance on Camilleri’s part.

Camilleri’s “barbarian attitude” had led to Kaya’s untimely death, said the court, concluding that in these particular circumstances of the case it should not accept the joint sentencing submissions.

The judge increased Camilleri’s prison sentence to 40 years, also observing that she was unable to impose a life sentence because the bill of indictment had not been issued in this case.

In a previous sitting in the compilation of evidence against him, Camilleri had admitted guilt to all charges, as part of a plea deal his lawyers had reached with the Attorney General.

Camilleri admitted to 14 offences in total: wilful homicide, inflicting grievous injury leading to death, grievously injuring a second woman and slightly injuring a man.

He was also charged with damaging private property: a petrol station, a parked car and the restaurant into which he crashed. Other charges include dangerous and reckless driving, driving under the influence, violently resisting arrest and attacking private citizens. Camilleri’s admission also covered the charges of possession of cocaine and diazepam, breaching the peace and violating the conditions of a probation order.

Kaya, an interior designer from Turkey, was killed when she was hit by a BMW X6, driven by Camilleri, in Gzira on 18 January 2023 – the day of her 30th birthday.

Viral CCTV footage of the incident showed a black BMW X6 careening headlong into the Gzira KFC outlet, next to the Paul & Rocco petrol station. Kaya, who had been walking next to the petrol station, was hurled several metres forward by the violent impact.

Cameras captured the driver, who was later identified as Camilleri, emerging from the vehicle and assailing passers-by, before throwing pieces of rubble at the victim as she lay on the ground.

Camilleri had to be tasered twice by police officers before he could be taken into custody. Drug tests revealed high levels of cocaine and alcohol in his bloodstream.

Lawyers Kaylie Bonnett and Nathaniel Falzon from the Attorney General’s office prosecuted, together with Police Inspector Kurt Zahra.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were Camilleri’s defence counsel.

Lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi assisted the victim's family as parte civile, together with lawyers Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard.