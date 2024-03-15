Homeless man to be sentenced after admitting to exposing himself to a minor in public

A homeless man from Somalia will be sentenced later this month, after he admitted to having exposed himself to a minor in a public garden in Floriana, last week.

Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed, 35, from Somalia, who has no fixed address in Malta and is unemployed, was arraigned in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to charges of corruption of a minor, facilitating the corruption of a minor who was under 16 years of age, committing a non-consensual sexual act in the presence of a minor and subjecting the minor to unwanted acts with sexual connotations.

A mobile phone video of the incident, which had occurred on March 10, was published on some local news portals.

Mohammed has previous convictions and had been charged with defiling two girls in 2020.

“After being released from CCF, he fell in between the cracks,” the defence told the court, today. Mohammed confirmed his admission of guilt when given the option of retracting it by the court.

Magistrate Critien observed that the parties had jointly submitted that the man’s admission was on the charge of corrupting a minor and recidivism, with the other charges only having been issued as alternatives.

The case was adjourned to March 25 for sentencing.

Inspector Darryl Borg and Wayne Buhagiar prosecuted, assisted by prosecutor Jurgen Dalli from the Office of the Attorney General.