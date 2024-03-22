menu

Armed, masked robbers steal cash from Għargħur office

The two suspects, who wore motorcycle helmets and were in possession of a firearm, are believed to have left the scene with some €2,000 in cash

matthew_farrugia
22 March 2024, 12:25pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
File photo

Police are currently investigating an armed robbery in an office building in Għargħur on Friday. 

The robbery took place at around 10:15am in Triq Stiefnu Żerafa.

The two suspects, who wore motorcycle helmets and were in possession of a firearm, are believed to have left the scene with some €2,000 in cash.

Police said that no one was injured, as the search for the suspects is underway. 

Magitrated Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
