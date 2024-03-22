Armed, masked robbers steal cash from Għargħur office

Police are currently investigating an armed robbery in an office building in Għargħur on Friday.

The robbery took place at around 10:15am in Triq Stiefnu Żerafa.

The two suspects, who wore motorcycle helmets and were in possession of a firearm, are believed to have left the scene with some €2,000 in cash.

Police said that no one was injured, as the search for the suspects is underway.

Magitrated Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are ongoing.