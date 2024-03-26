AFM rescues 18 missing divers off Ċirkewwa, search ongoing

The Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta are currently conducting a rescue operation at the Ċirkewwa harbour after two groups of divers were reported missing.

A police spokesperson said the request for assistance was made at around 1:30pm.

In a statement, the AFM said that it has a number of sea and air assets in the vicinity of Ċirkewwa Rozi dive site.

So far, 18 divers have been rescued, while the search is still ongoing.