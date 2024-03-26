menu

AFM rescues 18 missing divers off Ċirkewwa, search ongoing

CPD and AFM conducting rescue operation at Ċirkewwa harbour after two divers were reported missing

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2024, 2:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta are currently in Ċirkewwa conducting a rescue operation to find the missing divers (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta are currently conducting a rescue operation at the Ċirkewwa harbour after two groups of divers were reported missing.

A police spokesperson said the request for assistance was made at around 1:30pm.

In a statement, the AFM said that it has a number of sea and air assets in the vicinity of Ċirkewwa Rozi dive site.

So far, 18 divers have been rescued, while the search is still ongoing.

