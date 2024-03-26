AFM rescues 18 missing divers off Ċirkewwa, search ongoing
CPD and AFM conducting rescue operation at Ċirkewwa harbour after two divers were reported missing
The Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta are currently conducting a rescue operation at the Ċirkewwa harbour after two groups of divers were reported missing.
A police spokesperson said the request for assistance was made at around 1:30pm.
In a statement, the AFM said that it has a number of sea and air assets in the vicinity of Ċirkewwa Rozi dive site.
So far, 18 divers have been rescued, while the search is still ongoing.