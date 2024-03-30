Fires at two locations destroy six garbage trucks overnight

Arson is understood to be one of the possibilities being investigated by the police after six garbage trucks were gutted by fire in two separate incidents, early on Saturday morning.

The authorities responded to the first reported fire in Triq Alessi, Mtarfa, at around 12:30, finding two garbage trucks ablaze. Just over two hours after that fire was put out by the Civil Protection Department, they received another report of vehicles on fire in Manikata.

Officers found four garbage trucks that had been parked in Triq il-Mellieha consumed by flames, which were later also extinguished by the CPD.

None of the incidents led to injuries.