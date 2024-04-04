menu

Police arrest three individuals after Sliema robbery

After about an hour of searching, the police were able to spot the individuals in Gżira's Triq ix-Xatt, where they were arrested

matthew_farrugia
4 April 2024, 3:42pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read

The police has arrested two women and a man following a robbery from a business in Sliema.

The individuals under arrest are a 35-year-old woman who lives in San Ġwann, a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of whom live in Sliema.

At around 2:30pm on Wednesday, police assistence was requested at a shop in Triq ix-Xatt, Sliema. After police arrived, an employee told them that three people assaulted her and took off with cash they stole from the shop. 

After about an hour of searching, the police were able to spot the individuals in Gżira's Triq ix-Xatt, where they were arrested. A police search revealed that they were allegedly in possession of the stolen items.

The employee who was assaulted was later certified as having sustained light injuries, as police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.