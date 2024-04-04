Police arrest three individuals after Sliema robbery

The police has arrested two women and a man following a robbery from a business in Sliema.

The individuals under arrest are a 35-year-old woman who lives in San Ġwann, a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of whom live in Sliema.

At around 2:30pm on Wednesday, police assistence was requested at a shop in Triq ix-Xatt, Sliema. After police arrived, an employee told them that three people assaulted her and took off with cash they stole from the shop.

After about an hour of searching, the police were able to spot the individuals in Gżira's Triq ix-Xatt, where they were arrested. A police search revealed that they were allegedly in possession of the stolen items.

The employee who was assaulted was later certified as having sustained light injuries, as police investigations are still ongoing.