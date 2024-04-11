menu

Car and motorcycle crash leaves 30-year-old biker with grievous injuries

11 April 2024, 8:39am
by Staff Reporter
The biker was certified to have suffered grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital (File photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A crash between a motorcycle and a car left the 30-year-old biker from Mġarr hospitalised with grievous injuries on Wednesday, the police said.

The crash happened in Triq Burma in Pembroke at around 5:30pm. Police said the collision was between a Honda Hornet motorcycle and a Fiat 500 driven by a 20-year-old woman from Għargħur.

Both motorists were given medical assistance on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. Later on, the man was certified as having grievous injuries while the woman had light injuries.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

