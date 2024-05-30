Labour HQ evacuated after ‘small explosion’ is heard outside building

The AFM Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and police are investigating a suspicious package a few metres from the Labour Party headquarters in Hamrun.

A spokesperson for the police said that around 8:20am someone called in to report that a metal case has been spotted in the doorway of a house close to the building.

In a Facebook post Prime Minister Robert Abela said a small explosion had been heard outside the building throughout the night, but this was not confirmed by the police spokesperson.

In a comment to ONE News, Labour President Ramona Attard said the situation is calm inside the HQ, and no damage has been reported. “The police is doing its work.”

There is heavy police presence outside the Labour HQ which has been evacuated, and roads leading to building have been closed off.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party expressed solidarity with the Labour Party over the incident.

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said he called the Prime Minister and offered him any support he and the party would need.

He also requested the police investigate the Nationalist HQ’s surroundings over risk of similar actions.