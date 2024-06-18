Updated | LESA officials hospitalised in Paola traffic accident

Updated on Wednesday at 9:20am with police statement

Two LESA officials have been hospitalised after crashing their car in Vjal Santa Lucija, Paola on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 2:30pm, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into road side barriers.

On Wednesday, police said that the 51-year-old driver sustained light injuries, while the 52-year-old passenger suffered grievous injuries.

A medical team and CPD officials were called to the site of the accident, according to the police spokesperson.

Police investigations are still ongoing.