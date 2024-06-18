menu

Updated | LESA officials hospitalised in Paola traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
18 June 2024, 3:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Two LESA officials were hospitalised in the accident (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Updated on Wednesday at 9:20am with police statement

Two LESA officials have been hospitalised after crashing their car in Vjal Santa Lucija, Paola on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 2:30pm, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into road side barriers.

On Wednesday, police said that the 51-year-old driver sustained light injuries, while the 52-year-old passenger suffered grievous injuries.

A medical team and CPD officials were called to the site of the accident, according to the police spokesperson.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
