Police arrest 26 illegally residing in Malta

The police on Sunday arrested 26 people who were found to be living in Malta illegally.

In a press release, police said that they found 26 individuals living in Hamrun, Santa Venera and Marsa. Inspections were also carried out in gardens and public spaces in Hamrun.

The police did not give details about the people arrested.

The inspections, the police said, focused on workplaces and shops, and will intensify in the coming weeks as part of a strategic coordination between the force, immigration entities, and the Detention Services Agency.

Those caught living in Malta illegally will be taken to the detention centre and held there until they are deported to their country of origin or to the country where they have permission to live in.

The police said that it will continue to investigate the cases as well.