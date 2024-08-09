Mixer pipe bursts, spraying cars and injuring man with cement

A 25-year-old man from Attard suffered grevious injuries after a ready-mix pipe burst, at the construction site he was working in, in Triq Santa Katerina, Ħal Qormi.

Police were alerted to the situation at around 1:00pm. Officers responded immediately and conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene.

Initial investigations found that the pipe burst whilst it was being pulled up the roof, leaving a worker covered in concrete as cars in the vicinity were also covered in concrete.

Emergency medical services were summoned, and the injured man, who is Maltese, was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving necessary treatment.

Police investigations are still ongoing.