Man found dead near White Rocks

matthew_farrugia
10 August 2024, 1:40pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 65-year-old man has been found dead near the White Rocks complex in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Saturday morning. 

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the Paola resident was found at around 9:00am, and that he was later certified dead on-site.

The police said that he died after a fall while walking on rocks.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
