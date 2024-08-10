Man found dead near White Rocks

A 65-year-old man has been found dead near the White Rocks complex in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the Paola resident was found at around 9:00am, and that he was later certified dead on-site.

The police said that he died after a fall while walking on rocks.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.